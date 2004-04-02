An attacking right-back, Jay joined the club at the age of 12 after moving to England from Hong Kong.

A regular for Rovers’ Under-18s over the past two seasons, Haddow also made the successful step up to Mike Sheron’s Under-23s side last term, making his debut in the opening day draw against Everton at Ewood Park and nine Premier League 2 appearances in total.

The 19-year-old, who made his international bow for Japan Under-19s at the Maurice Revello Tournament in the summer of 2022.

The defender signed a two-year professional contract through to June 2024, with a 12-month option once returning to England, with the full back likely to play a key role for the Under-21s in 2023-24.