Wrexham lad Jack has been with Rovers for a number of years and makes the step up to be a full time Academy scholar.

An exciting forward, the Welshman loves to take people on in the final third.

A strong start to the season saw the Welsh Under-17 youngster make his debut for Damien Johnson's development squad in September 2017 as a second half substitute in a 4-0 win over Fulham.

The teenager's impressive start to 2019-20 led to a Wales Under-21 call up and a new deal with Rovers, where he'll now stay until the summer of 2023.

After being a part of the squad against Barnsley towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Vale earned his professional debut off the bench against Reading a couple of weeks later, and was unlucky not to mark it with a goal after having a shot crash against the crossbar.

After an injury-hit first half of the 2020-21 campaign, Vale earned an opportunity for regular first team action when Rochdale took him on loan in January 2021 until the end of the season.