Isaac joined Rovers as a 12-year-old after impressing against the Academy when representing Barrow's Under-13s side.

After being invited for a six-week trial, Whitehall was quickly snapped up to join the Academy system at Rovers and has shown excellent development since.

Only 18, Whitehall was part of the Under-23s side that lifted the Lancashire FA Senior Cup at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and has continued to feature in the Development Squad in 2019-20.

He's also represented the Under-18s in numerous positions and skippered Mike Sheron's side in their third round FA Youth Cup triumph over Newport County at Ewood Park.

A highly-rated prospect, Whitehall penned a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2020 to commit his long-term future to Rovers.

Isaac's suffered horrible luck with injuries in recent seasons, but will hope to get back to full fitness in 2023-24 and be back in match action as soon as possible.