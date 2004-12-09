Harley arrived at Rovers having joined in 2021, returning to the north-west are departing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A highly-rated as a youngster, the central midfielder started out at Manchester United, O’Grady-Macken captained the Red Devils' Under-13s despite being a year younger than his team-mates.

A box-to-box midfielder, Harley can play for England or the Republic of Ireland.