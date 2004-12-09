Harley
O'Grady-Macken
Midfielder
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Assists
0
Goals
Passing
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Through balls
0
Crosses
0
Shooting
Goals Inside The Box
0
Goals Outside The Box
0
Hit Woodwork
0
Successful Passed In Opposition Half
0
Team Play
Duels Won
0
Successful Dribbles
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Bio
Harley arrived at Rovers having joined in 2021, returning to the north-west are departing Wolverhampton Wanderers.
A highly-rated as a youngster, the central midfielder started out at Manchester United, O’Grady-Macken captained the Red Devils' Under-13s despite being a year younger than his team-mates.
A box-to-box midfielder, Harley can play for England or the Republic of Ireland.