George
Pratt

Defender

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Duels Won

0

Clearances

Defending

Clearances

0

Duels

0

Duels Won

0

Total Fouls Conceded

0

Heading

Interceptions

0

Blocks

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Team Play

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Assists

0

Goals

0

Bio

A young defender, Pratt became a regular part of the Development Squad in 2021-22 having impressed as captain for the Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup.

He's progressed to continually feature under Mike Sheron, although he suffered a leg break in the summer of 2023, which has resulted in the centre back missing the start of the 2023-24 campaign.