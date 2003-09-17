George
Pratt
Defender
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Duels Won
0
Clearances
Defending
Clearances
0
Duels
0
Duels Won
0
Total Fouls Conceded
0
Heading
Interceptions
0
Blocks
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Team Play
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Assists
0
Goals
0
Bio
A young defender, Pratt became a regular part of the Development Squad in 2021-22 having impressed as captain for the Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup.
He's progressed to continually feature under Mike Sheron, although he suffered a leg break in the summer of 2023, which has resulted in the centre back missing the start of the 2023-24 campaign.