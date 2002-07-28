The teenage attacker came through the youth ranks at hometown club Preston North End and became the youngest player to appear in a league game for PNE when he came on as a substitute against Aston Villa at the age of 16 years and 156 days.

That was to be the first of two senior outings for Preston for Walker, who then went on to gain experience out on loan at Altrincham, Carlisle United and AFC Fylde during his stay with the Lilywhites.

The young striker has previous at Ewood Park having scored the opener in the FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie against Rovers Under-18s back in February 2020, in a game that the hosts ran out 4-2 winners.

After an encouraging first season with Rovers Under-21s in 2022-23, Walker joined League Two side Morecambe on loan in August 2023 on a season-long deal.