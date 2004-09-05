Biniek arrived at Under-15s level following the folding of Bury in 2019.

Capable of playing on either wing or in attacking midfield, Dom had previously spent time on the books at Manchester City before linking up with the Shakers.

A creative player who works hard for the team, Dom has represented Poland Under-19s against Slovenia and North Macedonia in 2022 and has three caps to his name for his country at the level so far.