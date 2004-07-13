A former England youth international, Weston played a key role as Rovers reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup and secured a fifth-place finish in the Under-18s Premier League table in 2021-22.

The box-to-box midfielder, who scored in the FA Youth Cup third-round victory over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s, also made a handful of appearances for Mike Sheron’s Under-23s during the 2021-22 Premier League 2 campaign before becoming a regular feature in 2022-23.

Weston was part of the first-team group over pre-season in the summer of 2023, and although he is still awaiting a competitive bow for the senior side, he did feature regularly during Rovers' pre-season schedule.