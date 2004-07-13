Midfielder
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Assists
0
Goals
Passing
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Through balls
0
Crosses
0
Shooting
Goals Inside The Box
0
Goals Outside The Box
0
Hit Woodwork
0
Successful Passed In Opposition Half
0
Team Play
Duels Won
0
Successful Dribbles
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Bio
A former England youth international, Weston played a key role as Rovers reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup and secured a fifth-place finish in the Under-18s Premier League table in 2021-22.
The box-to-box midfielder, who scored in the FA Youth Cup third-round victory over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s, also made a handful of appearances for Mike Sheron’s Under-23s during the 2021-22 Premier League 2 campaign before becoming a regular feature in 2022-23.
Weston was part of the first-team group over pre-season in the summer of 2023, and although he is still awaiting a competitive bow for the senior side, he did feature regularly during Rovers' pre-season schedule.