Charlie
Weston

Midfielder

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Bio

A former England youth international, Weston played a key role as Rovers reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup and secured a fifth-place finish in the Under-18s Premier League table in 2021-22.

The box-to-box midfielder, who scored in the FA Youth Cup third-round victory over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s, also made a handful of appearances for Mike Sheron’s Under-23s during the 2021-22 Premier League 2 campaign before becoming a regular feature in 2022-23.

Weston was part of the first-team group over pre-season in the summer of 2023, and although he is still awaiting a competitive bow for the senior side, he did feature regularly during Rovers' pre-season schedule.