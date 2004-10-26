Charlie
Olsen was one of 10 players who penned a two-year scholarship with Rovers in the summer of 2021.

The Liverpudlian defender joined the club in 2012 as an Under-12 and has progressed to be a key part of the Under-18s set-up since.

Aggressive and someone who plays on the front foot, Olsen enjoys crunching challenges and arrived at the club from Sunday League side Town Green.