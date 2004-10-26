Charlie
Olson
Defender
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Duels Won
0
Clearances
Defending
Clearances
0
Duels
0
Duels Won
0
Total Fouls Conceded
0
Heading
Interceptions
0
Blocks
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Team Play
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Assists
0
Goals
0
Bio
Olsen was one of 10 players who penned a two-year scholarship with Rovers in the summer of 2021.
The Liverpudlian defender joined the club in 2012 as an Under-12 and has progressed to be a key part of the Under-18s set-up since.
Aggressive and someone who plays on the front foot, Olsen enjoys crunching challenges and arrived at the club from Sunday League side Town Green.