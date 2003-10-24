Midfielder
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Assists
0
Goals
Passing
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Through balls
0
Crosses
0
Shooting
Goals Inside The Box
0
Goals Outside The Box
0
Hit Woodwork
0
Successful Passed In Opposition Half
0
Team Play
Duels Won
0
Successful Dribbles
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Bio
After starting out with local club Wilpshire Wanderers, Ben joined Rovers in 2010 and has progressed through the ranks during his time with the Academy.
The midfielder signed a two-year scholarship with the club in the summer in 2020 but suffered an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign.
Fyles had his scholarship extended into a third year in the summer of 2022 and has made up for lost time since.
A boyhood Rovers fan who admits his favourite memory from the Academy is winning the Iber Cup, Ben's a tricky winger who is capable of playing on the left or the right flanks.