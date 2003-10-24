Ben
Fyles

Midfielder

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Bio

After starting out with local club Wilpshire Wanderers, Ben joined Rovers in 2010 and has progressed through the ranks during his time with the Academy.

The midfielder signed a two-year scholarship with the club in the summer in 2020 but suffered an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign.

Fyles had his scholarship extended into a third year in the summer of 2022 and has made up for lost time since.

A boyhood Rovers fan who admits his favourite memory from the Academy is winning the Iber Cup, Ben's a tricky winger who is capable of playing on the left or the right flanks.