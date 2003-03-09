Baker's been part of the club since arriving at the Academy at the age of six.

Impressive progression through the ranks in recent years has resulted in the teenage frontman signing a two-year pro deal to keep him at Rovers until June 2023.

After missing the entire first year of his scholarship due to an ACL injury, the pacy and powerful striker showed what he is all about during the second half of the 2020-21 season, netting six goals and a hatful of assists for Rovers Under-18s, who won nine of their last 11 league games to secure a top-half finish in the U18 Premier League.

The 20-year-old’s impressive performances for Mike Sheron’s side also saw him promoted to Rovers Under-21s, for whom he made five appearances in 2020-21.

He's suffered injury issues in his last couple of seasons, with the frontman suffering two serious knee injuries, which has seen his game time limited.