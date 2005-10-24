Adam
Khan
Goalkeeper
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Saves
0
Clean Sheets
Punches
0
Catches
0
Shot-stopping
Saves Made from Outside Box
0
Saves Made from Inside Box
0
Team Play
Total Passes
0
Total Unsuccessful Passes
0
Bio
Adam was one of 12 who penned a scholarship with the club’s Academy in the summer of 2022.
Joining from Crystal Palace, the goalkeeper signed a two-year scholarship agreement through to June 2024.
Good with his feet and a fine communicator, Khan describes himself as one of the leaders in the squad.
Before joining Palace, Adam was playing Sunday League football as a striker for north London team Enfield Borough.