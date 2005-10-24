Adam
Khan

Goalkeeper

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Saves

0

Clean Sheets

Punches

0

Catches

0

Shot-stopping

Saves Made from Outside Box

0

Saves Made from Inside Box

0

Team Play

Total Passes

0

Total Unsuccessful Passes

0

Bio

Adam was one of 12 who penned a scholarship with the club’s Academy in the summer of 2022.

Joining from Crystal Palace, the goalkeeper signed a two-year scholarship agreement through to June 2024.

Good with his feet and a fine communicator, Khan describes himself as one of the leaders in the squad.

Before joining Palace, Adam was playing Sunday League football as a striker for north London team Enfield Borough.