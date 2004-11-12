Midfielder
England
Bio
Adam linked up with Rovers at Under-16s level in 2020 following his departure from Liverpool.
The young midfielder had previously been with local side Marine before joining Liverpool in April 2013.
A technical midfielder, Adam's comfortable on the ball and, after a regular part of Ryan Kidd's Under-18s since joining the club, moved up to Mike Sheron’s Under-21s.
Hampered by injury in 2023-24, Adam will be aiming to make up for lost time this coming campaign.