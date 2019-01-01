A promising prospect, Zak linked up with Rovers at Under-16s level having previously been on the books of Barcelona and Liverpool in his youth career.

After helping Rovers reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2019-20, Gilsenan has starred for Mike Sheron’s side this season – top scoring with seven league goals, including a second-half hat-trick in the home game against Manchester United, whilst also weighing in with five assists.

The 18-year-old, who can play anywhere across the frontline, has also impressed in the cup competitions, netting five times in the U17 Premier League Cup, as well as against Arsenal at Ewood Park in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Gilsenan’s standout displays saw him rewarded with a first start for Rovers Under-23s against Manchester United in February and the Perth-born playmaker hopes to become a regular for Billy Barr’s side next season.

Gilsenan, who has commited to representing the Republic of Ireland, was rewarded for his development in May 2021 when he penned a two-year pro deal to remain at Rovers until June 2023.