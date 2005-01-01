Mike took on the role of Under-18s lead coach in August 2019, having spent several seasons as professional development phase assistant coach to Billy Barr.

A striker during his playing days, Sheron represented England Under-21s having come through the ranks at Manchester City.

The Liverpool-born frontman went on to feature for the Norwich City, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley and Blackpool amongst others, before hanging up his boots in 2005 and moving into coaching with Manchester City.

Following stints in the backroom staff at Bury, Liverpool, Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United, Sheron made the move to Rovers in March 2015.