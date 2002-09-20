Jared joined Rovers at Under-14s level having been on the books with Liverpool at the beginning of his career.

Cultured on the ball, the midfielder was initially with Rovers as a six-year-old before joining the Reds.

With an excellent passing range, Harlock is seen as one for the future, with the 18-year-old already showing great strides and development in the last year or so in particular.

Harlock was a mainstay in the Under-18s in 2020-21, but also featured often for the Development Squad, making 11 league appearances for Billy Barr’s side, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League 2 table.

The teenage starlet penned a pro deal with the club in May 2021 to keep him at Ewood Park until June 2023.