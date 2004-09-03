Felix
Goddard
Felix
Goddard
Player Info
Felix signed for Rovers in September 2020 after spending a couple of weeks on trial with the club following his departure from Manchester City.
The 17-year-old goalkeeper featured in the narrow defeat to Manchester United in the second league game of the 2020-21 season prior to putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.
Born in Germany to British parents, Goddard was brought up in Singapore before joining the City academy at the age of 13 in 2017.
Position
Goalkeeper
Birth Date
3 Sep 2004
Nationality
England