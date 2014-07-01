Another Rover to come through the ranks at the club from the Academy to the first team.

After being named on the bench for the FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool, and the final league game of the 2014-15 season against Ipswich Town, Ryan Nyambe finally made his senior bow in the Capital One Cup in August 2015, at the age of 17.

A committed and versatile defender, the Namibia-born youngster has the ability to play anywhere across the back four.

But it was at right back, and latterly right wing-back, where he made a name for himself during the 2016-17 season, making 28 appearances for the first team.

He's since gone from strength to strength and was a regular under Tony Mowbray as Rovers earned an instant return back to the Championship following promotion from League One in 2017-18.

Ryan's shown his versatility and quality, which has also seen him earn a call up for his country, featuring for the Brave Warriors in the African Cup of Nations in the summer of 2019.

With newly found confidence, the defender appeared 33 times in 2019-20, and surpassed a century of games for Rovers during the campaign.

The 23-year-old has continued to progress for club and country in 2020-21 and now has seven caps for Namibia at full level.