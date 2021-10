Reda Khadra joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal when he signed on a deadline day in August 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old, became Rovers’ fourth summer signing, when he arrived at Ewood Park just two days after his Seagulls team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke also arrived on loan at Ewood Park.

A pacey and direct winger, who can operate on either flank, Khadra played youth football in Berlin, before signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

He joined Brighton in October 2020 and featured against Rovers Under-23s in the Premier League 2 meeting between the two teams a month later.

A German youth international, Khadra made his Premier League debut away to Manchester City in January, before injury cut short his 2020-21 season.