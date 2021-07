Perris served as the Development Team’s Assistant Manager for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

During that time the team won consecutive FA Women’s National League Reserve Northern Division One titles, whilst also winning the FA Women's National League Reserve Cup in the second of those seasons.

He has filled a variety of coaching roles for the first-team when called upon and now also takes on a role within the RTC coaching setup for the 2020-21 season.