Ria has made over 40 first-team appearances since joining from Burnley at the start of the 2015-16 season.

She is known as a hard-working striker, who bagged her first senior goal against Loughborough Foxes.

The forward has also been prolific in the Development team, scoring 22 goals in as many games during 2018-19, which secured her the Reserve League's top goalscorer award.

The 22-year-old was named Players’ Player of the Tournament in the Dallas International Girls Cup in 2016.

She has been a regular in the first-team squad during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.