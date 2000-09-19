Rovers signed Liverpool Academy graduate Meg Boydell ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old, who can play in midfielder or at full-back, spent her youth career with the Reds, making 32 appearances in the WSL Academy League over the last four seasons.

She made her England Under-17s debut against Norway in the UEFA Women’s Under-17s European Championships back in May 2017, before moving up to the Under-19s age group, having also played for the national side at Under-15s level.

Meg's Rovers debut came against Leicester City Women in Septemer 2020.