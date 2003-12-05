Rovers signed Manchester United Women forward Maria Edwards on loan until the end of the season in October 2020.
The 17-year-old, a member of United's Academy squad, has also been in and around the first-team setup.
Edwards made her debut for the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly against Sandefjord in August 2019 after joining the club from Manchester City in 2015.
She is also an England youth international who helped the Young Lionesses reach the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Elite Round last year and now plays for the Lionesses' Under-18s age group.
Her Rovers debut came in the 2020-21 Continental League Cup group stage, coming on as a substitute against Birmingham City.