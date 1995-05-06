Rovers confirmed the signing of former Fylde Women winger Leah Embley in August 2020.

The 24-year-old joined the Club following a short spell with the Coasters, in which she played three times in the National League before the 2019-20 season was cut short.

Embley had started the season at fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town, where she scored four goals in 15 appearances for the Terriers.