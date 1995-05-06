Rovers confirmed the signing of former Fylde Women winger Leah Embley in August 2020.
The 24-year-old joined the Club following a short spell with the Coasters, in which she played three times in the National League before the 2019-20 season was cut short.
Embley had started the season at fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town, where she scored four goals in 15 appearances for the Terriers.
Back in 2018-19, Embley featured in every game for newly promoted Burnley Women, who won the Division One North title at the first attempt.
The midfielder’s nine goals and 13 Player of the Match awards in 28 games led to her picking up the FA WNL Division One Player of the Season award at the end of that campaign.
Her Rovers debut came on the opening day of the 2020-21 season, coming off the bench as a late substitute against Leicester City Women.