Quinlan originally joined the Ladies first-team setup as Analyst, ahead of the 2018-19 season, having already enjoyed two years as a coach of various age groups within the RTC.

Following the departure of Ladies Head Coach Amanda Goodwin in March 2019, Quinlan stepped up to the role, having recently received her UEFA A Licence Coaching Badge.

Quinlan is now a full-time member of staff, combining her coaching role with becoming Technical Director of the RTC.

Previously working with Everton and Chelsea as part of their own RTC setup, Quinlan’s first full season as Head Coach ended with Rovers finishing seventh in the FA Women’s Championship - the Club’s maiden season in the division.