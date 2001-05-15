Issy made the move to Rovers from Everton in the summer of 2020.

A product of Everton’s Regional Talent Club, Dean continued her development at the Merseyside club’s Academy during three seasons playing in the FA WSL Academy League, where she featured 32 times.

The 19-year-old became the second player to join Rovers from Everton, following the arrival of midfielder Emma Doyle.

A central defender by trade, Dean can also play at right-back, where she made her Rovers bow away to Leicester City Women at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.