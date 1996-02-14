Rovers signed Sheffield FC midfielder Hope Knight in March 2020, before the 2019-20 was cut short.

The winger, who can play on either flank, initially rose through the ranks at Hull College’s Centre of Excellence, going on to play for Notts County in the Women’s Super League before signing for Doncaster Rovers Belles at the start of 2014, where promotion back to WSL 1 was clinched in October 2015.

Then came her first spell with Sheffield FC during their time in WSL 2 (now the Championship), followed by a stint at FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division side Hull City Ladies for the 2018/19 campaign.

She also boasts international experience, having been selected for England youth camps alongside Rovers team-mate Ellie Stewart.

Hope is working her way back to full fitness following an injury which kept her out of pre-season and the start of the 2020-21 season.