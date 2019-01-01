Georgia became a Rovers player mid-way through the 2019-20 season, joining from Tranmere Rovers Ladies in February 2020.

She started her career at Reading before moving on to Swindon Town.

The 29-year-old forward, who can play out wide or through the middle, made her Rovers debut in the 2-0 league defeat at home to Durham in March.

Welsh international Walters earned her first senior call-up in October 2019 for the UEFA Women's Championship Qualifiers against Belarus and Northern Ireland.