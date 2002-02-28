Rovers announced the capture of highly rated young goalkeeper Emma Bradley in August 2020.

The 18-year-old, a product of Rovers’ Regional Talent Club, spent the last two seasons at Manchester City’s Academy, learning from the likes of Ellie Roebuck and Karen Bardsley.

Bradley has won several England Under-17s caps in UEFA Women's Under-17 Qualifiers, making her debut in a 7-0 win versus Azerbaijan in September 2018 and mostly recently appearing as a half-time substitute in the 8-0 victory over Georgia in March 2019.