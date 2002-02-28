Rovers announced the capture of highly rated young goalkeeper Emma Bradley in August 2020.
The 18-year-old, a product of Rovers’ Regional Talent Club, spent the last two seasons at Manchester City’s Academy, learning from the likes of Ellie Roebuck and Karen Bardsley.
Bradley has won several England Under-17s caps in UEFA Women's Under-17 Qualifiers, making her debut in a 7-0 win versus Azerbaijan in September 2018 and mostly recently appearing as a half-time substitute in the 8-0 victory over Georgia in March 2019.
The shot stopper also featured in international matches against France, Germany and USA during 2019.
Back in 2015, while at Rovers’ RTC, she was selected for the FA’s National Elite Performance Squad and a year later was called up to an England Under-15s training camp.
In October 2020, Emma joined Chorley Women FC on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.