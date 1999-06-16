Ellie Fletcher signed for the club from Liverpool Women in January 2020.

The 21-year-old right-back spent the first half of 2019-20 on loan at fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

A former England Under-19s international who has also been called up to Under-21 camps, Fletcher joined with plenty of pedigree.

After starting her career at Manchester United’s Centre of Excellence she moved across to Liverpool in 2016, making five first-team appearances for the Women’s Super League side.

Her loan spell with Sheffield United in 2018-19 was ended by injury.

She then re-joined the Blades in 2019-20, but another knee injury curtailed her second spell with the club.

Fletcher made her Rovers debut in a Women's FA Cup Fourth Round tie against her former club Liverpool.