Rovers completed a deadline day loan move for Everton forward Elise Hughes in September 2020.
The 19-year-old joined the Blues until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Hughes rose through the ranks at Everton's Regional Talent Centre, before making the step up to first-team football with the Toffees.
She made her senior debut in February 2018 at the age of 16 and went on to score her first goal against Liverpool in December 2018, ahead of a further 11 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.
The striker signed her first professional contract in August 2019 and joined fellow Barclays FA WSL side Bristol City on loan for the second-half of the season, before an ACL injury cut short her stay with the Robins after just three games.
Also a full Welsh international, Hughes won her first cap in March 2018 and has twice linked up with her country whilst on loan at Rovers.
She made her Rovers bow in the Blues' opening home game of the season, against Charlton Athletic.