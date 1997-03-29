Now in her fourth season with the first-team, Chelsey came to Rovers from Everton Reserves.

The 23-year-old joined as a right-back, but has since played across the back four.

Following one successful season as part of Rovers’ Development side, which saw her claim the Reserve League title, Jukes moved up into the first-team and has since become known as a deceptively quick player who is a calming influence on the pitch.

She made her first-team debut in an opening day 3-0 win over Wolves in 2017 and is now an integeral part of the Rovers backline, outlined by her receiving the Manager's Player of the Year award at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Jukes represented England Universities in the Home Nations Competition in April 2019.

The defender signed her first professional contract ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.