Former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham joined Rovers ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The 20-year-old, who predominately plays on the left side of defence or midfield, is an exciting young talent who adds further quality to Gemma Donnelly’s new-look side.
Newsham spent 2019-20 on loan from the Red Devils at National League side Huddersfield Town, playing 13 times and scoring twice, before the season was cut short.
She made her first-team debut in United’s pre-season tour of Norway at the start of last season.
Previously at Manchester City’s Development Team, where she was part of the team that won a league and cup double in 2017-18, Newsham also spent time with Rovers’ Regional Talent Club.
She has 11 caps for Scotland Under-19s to her name, making her debut in April 2018, against Italy, and most recently featuring in the UEFA Women’s Under-19s European Championship in July 2019.
Her senior Rovers debut came in the season opener away to Leicester City Women in September 2020.