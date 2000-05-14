Former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham joined Rovers ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 20-year-old, who predominately plays on the left side of defence or midfield, is an exciting young talent who adds further quality to Gemma Donnelly’s new-look side.

Newsham spent 2019-20 on loan from the Red Devils at National League side Huddersfield Town, playing 13 times and scoring twice, before the season was cut short.