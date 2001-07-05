Annabel Blanchard became Gemma Donnelly's first acquisition of the January 2021 transfer window when she signed from Leicester City.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder signed a one-and-a-half-year contract, keeping her with the Club until at least June 2022.

She made her Rovers debut as a substitute against London City Lionesses on 24 January 2021 and her home bow came versus Crystal Palace two weeks later.

Blanchard joined the Blues following a one-and-a-half-year spell with Leicester, where she made 20 Championship appearances, scoring three goals.

A former Liverpool youngster, Blanchard made her first-team debut for the Reds in the Women’s Super League in April 2018.

She then captained Liverpool’s Development Team as they won the FA WSL Development League title in 2018-19.

Playing alongside Rovers teammates Meg Boydell, Lauren Thomas and Milly Robertson, Blanchard scored 10 goals in 14 games, ahead of moving to the Foxes in June 2019.

Blanchard has represented England at Under-19s level and was previously part of the Under-17s squad that played in the 2018 UEFA Women’s European Championships.