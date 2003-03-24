Rovers RTC graduate Aimee Hodgson joined up with the first-team squad for the new season after an injury-hit 2019-20.

The midfielder, who mainly plays on the left-hand side of midfield, won the Under-16s Manager Player of the Year in 2018-19, as well as picking up the RTC Outstanding Achievement Award.

She moved up to the Development Squad for 2019-20, though spent most of the season out injured, before being promoted into the first-team squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Hodgson made her first-team debut against Leicester City in September 2020, before picking up the Player of the Match award in Rovers' opening home game of the season against Charlton Athletic.