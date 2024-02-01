An experienced midfielder, John joined Rovers on deadline day in January 2024 on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Scotland international started his career with Rangers, where he made 59 appearances between 2008 and 2012, which also included a loan spell south of the border with Blackpool.

The 32-year-old made a permanent move to Coventry City in July 2012 and went on to make 182 appearances in a Sky Blues shirt, scoring eight goals.

In July 2016, Fleck signed for Sheffield United, where he played an instrumental role in helping the Blades win the League One title in his first season at the club.

He then excelled in the Championship, as Chris Wilder’s side secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19, before repeating the feat in 2022-23.

In total he made 278 appearances for the Blades, scoring 16 goals.