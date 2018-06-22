Tony Mowbray's first signing of the 2018 summer transfer window, Joe Rothwell signed a three-year deal with Rovers with the option of a fourth year.

A graduate of the Manchester United youth system, Mancunian Joe arrived from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee having spent the previous two season playing for the U's.

He arrived at the Kassam Stadium in 2016 from United after struggling to break through into the Red Devils' first team.

Joe spent time out on loan at Barnsley and Blackpool, where he earned his first taste of Championship football.

Rovers' capture of the highly-rated attacker finally ended a long pursuit of the box-to-box midfielder, with Mowbray almost bringing him to Ewood Park in the January 2018 transfer window.

Mainly utilised off the bench in his first season at Ewood Park, Rothwell produced some excellent end of season form and earned the Goal of the Season award for a superb strike against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

Rothwell appeared 39 times for Rovers in all competitions in 2019-20, ending the season strongly with goals against West Bromwich Albion and then Reading at Ewood Park.

Getting set for his third season with Rovers, the playmaker is expected to hit a century of appearances for the club in 2020-21.