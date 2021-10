The 21-year-old centre-back joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021, becoming the club’s third summer signing.

Van Hecke started his career in his homeland, initially with VV Goes and later with NAC Breda, where he made his professional debut in a 5-1 win over Helmond Sport in August 2019.

That season, aged just 19, the towering, powerful and ball-playing defender made 11 appearances for NAC Breda, scoring three goals.

That prompted Premier League side Brighton to swoop for his services, with van Hecke joining the south-coast club on a three-year deal in September 2020.

Last season, van Hecke returned to the Netherlands to spend the season on loan with Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he made 28 appearances, starting 26 games.