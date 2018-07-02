The highly-rated midfielder joined the club on a four-year deal in the summer of 2018, becoming Tony Mowbray's second summer signing following the addition of Joe Rothwell from Oxford United.

Davenport quickly caught the eye in City's youth system with his tenacious, ball-winning displays and went on to captain their Elite Development Squad.

The 22-year-old was a standout performer in the Sky Bet Championship in 2017-18 during a loan spell at Burton Albion, making 17 appearances in all competitions.

That was enough to prompt Tony Mowbray to snap up the technically gifted midfielder from his boyhood club.

Having suffered an injury-hit first couple of years at Ewood Park, the midfielder was finally fit and available on a regular basis at the start of 2020-21.

Having featured just three times in the opening three months of the season, the trip to Brentford in December proved to be a turning point for the midfielder.

Appearing off the bench with Rovers down to ten men and at 2-1 down, he was the man who popped up with a late equaliser when he prodded past David Raya to level things up at the Brentford Community Stadium.

He appeared more regularly after that, and earned a first ever start for Rovers in the 2-0 win over January 2021.

Davenport will be hoping that this year turns into a memorable one as he bids to really kickstart his career at Ewood Park in 2021.