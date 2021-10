Ian arrived on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United in August 2021.

The 21-year-old will spend the season on loan at Ewood Park and became Rovers’ second summer signing following the arrival of Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool.

On the books of Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City in his youth days, Poveda made his debut for the Premier League champions in a Carabao Cup tie away to Burton Albion in January 2019.

He joined Leeds 12 months later, making four appearances as Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured the Championship crown and promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20.

Last season, the England youth international made his Premier League debut in a 1-0 victory over Leeds’ local rivals Sheffield United, before making a further 13 top-flight appearances, as the Whites secured an impressive ninth-place finish.

Poveda was thrown straight into the action in Rovers colours by Tony Mowbray, making his debut by starting the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.