Chapman first arrived at Rovers on loan from Middlesbrough in August 2017 and became a fans favourite during our League One promotion season, which was cruelly cut short for the winger due to injuries.

The former England Under-20 international then returned in January 2019, but has found first-team opportunities limited since making the permanent move.

However, a successful loan spell with Shrewsbury Town in 2020-21, in which he netted seven goals in 16 league starts for Steve Cotterill’s side, has reinvigorated his career and Chapman will look to continue that fine form back in blue-and-white halves during the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at Middlesbrough, had previously spent time at Sheffield United and Barnsley before making the switch to East Lancashire.

The wideman made the deadline day loan move to League One side Burton Albion on Tuesday 31st August and he'll remain at the Pirelli Stadium until Sunday 2nd January.