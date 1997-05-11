Chapman first arrived at Rovers on loan from Middlesbrough in August 2017 and became a fans favourite during our League One promotion season, which was cruelly cut short for the winger due to injuries.

The former England Under-20 international then returned in January 2019, but has found first-team opportunities limited since making the permanent move.

However, a successful loan spell with Shrewsbury Town in 2020-21, in which he netted seven goals in 16 league starts for Steve Cotterill’s side, has reinvigorated his career and Chapman will look to continue that fine form back in blue-and-white halves during the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at Middlesbrough, had previously spent time at Sheffield United and Barnsley before making the switch to East Lancashire.