The Dutch defender joined on loan from the Bundesliga side until the end of the 2021-22 season and became Rovers’ second signing of the January window.

Zeefuik started his career in his native Netherlands in the famed Ajax Academy, progressing through the club’s youth ranks before making his first-team debut in a 5-1 victory over Heerenveen in April 2017.

The full-back went on to make a further five league appearances for the Dutch giants in the 2017-18 season, before joining fellow Eredivisie side FC Groningen on loan in January 2018.

A successful loan spell led to a permanent move to the Euroborg stadium that summer, with Zeefuik becoming a regular in the side over the next two seasons.

He made a total of 73 appearances for Groningen, before a host of clubs across Europe came calling for his services, with Zeefuik making a big-money move to Hertha Berlin in August 2020.

The 23-year-old, who has represented the Netherlands at youth level, has made 34 appearances for Hertha over the past 18 months, before completing his loan move to Rovers, where he will wear the number 42 shirt.