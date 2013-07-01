A combative player who can apply himself equally in midfield or defence, Darragh Lenihan joined Rovers from the famous Belvedere Football Club of Dublin in the summer of 2011.

Unfortunately, his first couple of seasons were blighted by a back injury, but a strong second half to the 2013-14 campaign saw him captain the development squad and he was named on the bench for a couple of first team matches.

October 2014 saw the Irishman join League Two side Burton Albion on loan, initially for a month, but excellent displays for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side saw his stay with the Brewers extended until March, playing a huge part in their title-winning campaign.

Recalled by Rovers for the run-in, Lenihan made his debut at Ewood Park as a first-half substitute in the win over Millwall in April 2015, with two further starts at the close of the campaign.

The defender was rarely involved at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, but a change in manager brought about a change in fortune for the Irishman, as he went on to make 27 appearances.

He has since gone on to be one of the mainstays in the Rovers squad, making 44 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

Darragh fractured his fifth metatarsal in August 2017, keeping him out of action for the first half of the 2017-18 campaign.

He came back to help Rovers back to the Championship, scoring for Rovers for the first time in the home clash against Oxford United on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.

He featured heavily the following campaign before missing a chunk of the season early in 2019, but still amassed 39 appearances for club and country, with his form earning full international honours for the Republic of Ireland.

The 27-year-old centre back reached that tally again in 2019-20 as he formed a solid partnership with Tosin Adarabioyo to help Rovers finish in 11th place in the table.

Lenihan has continued to be a mainstay at centre back in 2020-21, but injury issues to other defenders have seen the Irishman with plenty of different partners so far in the campaign.

Coming into his prime years, the defender is now fast approaching 200 games for the club.