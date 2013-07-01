Tickets Roverstore RoversTV App

Player Info

Position

Central Defender

Joined Club

1 Jul 2013

Birth Date

16 Mar 1994

Height

178 cm

Weight

76 KG

Nationality

Republic of Ireland

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Duels Won

0

Clearances

Defending

Clearances

0

Duels

0

Duels Won

0

Total Fouls Conceded

0

Heading

Interceptions

0

Blocks

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Team Play

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Assists

0

Goals

0