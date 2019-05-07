Bradley Johnson joined Rovers on a free transfer from Derby County, signing a two-year deal at Ewood Park.

A versatile and powerful midfielder, Johnson started his career on the books at Arsenal and then Cambridge, before making his name at Northampton Town.

His impressive performances at Sixfields caught the attention of Leeds United, who secured his services in January 2008.

Johnson would go on to make 140 appearances for Leeds, scoring 17 goals, before making the move to Premier League new boys Norwich City in July 2011.

A popular figure at Carrow Road, where he was a team-mate of Elliott Bennett, Johnson played a pivotal role as Norwich secured promotion back to the Premier League in the 2014-15 season, scoring 15 league goals - including home and away against Rovers - and starring in the Championship play-off final victory over Middlesbrough at Wembley.

In four seasons with the Norfolk club, Johnson made 154 appearances, scoring 22 goals, before making a club record £6m move to Derby County in September 2015.

Over the past four years prior to moving to Rovers, Johnson featured 140 times and helped the Rams reach the Championship play-offs on three occasions, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in last season's final.

Johnson totalled 35 games in all competitions in his first season at Ewood Park, finding the back of the net on three occasions, one of which was a memorable late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City.

He would equal that goals tally after only four games in 2020-21, with his brace against old club Derby County arriving after his opening day strike at AFC Bournemouth.

In fact, his superb early season form saw Johnson rewarded with the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September.

The experienced campaigner has been a key man for Rovers this season and has now clocked up more than 50 appearances for the club.

He's also shown his versatility in filling in at centre back on occasions, partnering Darragh Lenihan against Stoke City and Birmingham City.