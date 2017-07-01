Rovers secured their third signing of summer 2017 with the arrival of highly-rated attacker Bradley Dack.

The 27-year-old joined from Gillingham on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth, for £750,000 plus add-ons.

Dack joined the Gills as a youngster and quickly impressed at the Kent club.

After scoring 26 goals for the youth team in 2011-12, the attacking midfielder was handed his senior debut the following season with a substitute appearance in Gillingham's Capital One Cup victory over Bristol City in August 2012. A week later, the 18-year-old made full his league debut in a 1-0 away win over Wycombe Wanderers.

To build on his first team experience, the youngster spent a month on loan at Braintree, scoring one goal from his four appearances for the non-league side. He then returned to the Priestfield to help Gillingham clinch promotion to League One.

Dack became a first team regular during the 2013-14 season, with five goals from 32 appearances, and he followed that up with another year of consistency with an impressive 10 goals from 50 appearances.

But it was his displays during the 2015-16 season that saw him really rise to prominence. He kicked off the campaign with five goals in his opening five games to set the tone for what would prove to be an outstanding year for the midfielder.

After finding the back of the net 15 times in 44 league and cup appearances, Dack was voted the League One Player of the Year by the Football League and was also awarded the same accolade by FourFourTwo magazine.

The Gills resisted advances for their star man that summer and he rewarded them with another six goals during a 2016-17 campaign, which included the winner in their EFL Cup victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

After 185 appearances and 38 goals for Gillingham, he made the move from the south east to the north west, joining Rovers on a deal until the summer of 2020.

Dack enjoyed an outstanding first campaign at Ewood Park, which saw the playmaker named the division's Player of the Year following a string of impressive displays to help Rovers back to the Championship.

After signing a new contract with Rovers, the step up to the Championship proved to be comfortable for the talisman, who finished 2018-19 with 18 goals in all competitions.

He started the following campaign in fine form and hit 10 goals before Christmas, only for an anterior cruciate ligament injury to end his season prematurely.

Expected to be out of action for between nine months and a year, Dack resumed training from his setback in the summer of 2020 and signed a new three-year contract just a couple of days before Christmas Day.

Better was to come later in the week, with the talisman making his return to action at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

It didn't take him long to get his name on the scoresheet again either, with his strike against Birmingham City arriving just two games later.

However, heartbreak struck for Dack in March against Brentford, with the talisman suffering another anterior cruciate ligament injury in a collision with former Rover David Raya at Ewood Park, which ended the playmaker's season early.