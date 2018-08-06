Rovers announced the permanent signing of striker Adam Armstrong from Newcastle United in August 2018.

The 23-year-old, who became an instant hit at Ewood Park during a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, signed a permanent four-year deal in the summer of 2018, which will keep him at the club until June 2022.

A boyhood Newcastle fan, Armstrong joined his hometown team at the age of nine. He made his Premier League debut in 2014, aged just 17, and went on to make 21 appearances for the North East club.

He first linked up with manager Tony Mowbray during a loan spell at Coventry City in 2015-16, when he netted 20 league goals from 40 games and was rewarded with a place in the PFA’s League One Team of the Season – alongside then Gillingham ace Bradley Dack.

Following spells in the Championship with Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers, the England Under-20 World Cup winner arrived at Ewood on loan in January 2018 and played a major role in Rovers’ promotion back to the second tier.

The lightning-quick forward scored his first goal for the club on his 21st birthday – in a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Oldham Athletic – which marked the start of a remarkable goalscoring run, which saw him net nine times in as many games.

His late winner at Portsmouth, opener against Wigan Athletic and superb strike against Blackpool will all live long in the memory and Rovers fans can look forward to seeing the young hot-shot create many more memorable moments in a blue-and-white shirt over the next four years.

After scoring nine times in all competitions in 2018-19, Armstrong showed remarkable progress in the following campaign both with his goals tally and his performances.

The diminutive frontman showed more strings to his bow by scoring plenty of exquisite long range strikes, most notably his winning goal at Cardiff City which earned him the Goal of the Season gong.

His impressive displays as well as his 17 goals in all competitions saw the Geordie hitman also earn the Player of the Season prize.

Better was to come in 2020-21, with Armstrong plundering an incredible 29 goals in all competitions, including three home hat-tricks against Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.