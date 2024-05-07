CLUB SITE
Tickets
Roverstore
RoversTV
App
Log In
News
Matches
Teams
Hospitality
News
Matches
Teams
Videos
Tickets
Roverstore
Women
Business
Download Our App
Follow Us
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Tiktok
Linkedin
Tickets
Match Tickets
My Rovers club account
How-to guides
Match and Ticketing FAQs
Away travel
Code of conduct
Ticketing Terms and Conditions
Club
Ewood Park
Women
Academy
Staff
Shareholder Centre
History
Job vacancies
Customer charter
Matchday Hospitality
Blues Bar
Premier Suite
Shearer Suite
Jack's Kitchen
Executive Boxes
Matchday Sponsorship
Matchday menus
Contact Us
Book online
Events
What's On
Conferences and Corporate Events
Parties & Celebrations
Ewood Comedy Club
Business
Business @ Rovers
Rovers Business Club
Partners
Online Business Directory
Sponsorships
Advertising
Blackburn Rovers Community Trust
About us
Events and Facilities bookings
What We Do
Kids
Matchday Activities
Matchday mascots
Strikers' Family Lounge
Family Stand
Birthday parties
Fans
Supporter Guides
Memberships
Stadium Tours
Fans forum
We Are The Rovers
Supporter Feedback
Just so you know…..
NextGen
Rovers Return lottery
Memorial services
Digital Matchday Supplement
Fans With Disabilities
Disabled Supporter Guide
Accessible Matchday Parking
FAQs for Disabled Supporters
Help & Information
Privacy Policy
Company Details
Anti-discrimination and inclusion commitment
Reporting discrimination
Safeguarding
Charity requests
General FAQs
RoversTV FAQs
Contact us
Cookies Policy
Download Our App
Follow Us
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Tiktok
Linkedin
Search
Search
All results
All Results
Exact Matches
Date Added
Date Added
Relevance
7 May 2024
Club
Pickering: We focused on getting our job done
By Blackburn Rovers FC