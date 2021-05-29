You never stop learning

Bradley Johnson's experienced pretty much everything in his long career but, even at 34, he admits he's still gaining knowledge every time he steps out onto the pitch.

The midfielder, who will remain at Rovers for 2021-22, appeared 32 times for the club last term and was one of the senior figures amongst the young squad.

And whilst some of the team are set to depart for pastures new, Johnson believes the likes of Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rankin-Costello and Ben Brereton will have benefitted from the rollercoaster campaign that was 2020-21.

“You have to learn from the season just gone," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the term.

“There were times when we came off the pitch after a defeat and teams were telling us how we were the best team they’d played.

“It’s good getting those accolades but the results matter. The result is the most important thing.

“We have a young team and I’m sure the boys will have learned so much from their experiences.

“We have a lot of young players in the squad and if I can give them a little bit of my experience during the tough times then I’ll definitely be that voice," he added.

“I’ve been through different scenarios before and I’m someone who tries to help drive the team as well."