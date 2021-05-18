Welcome back to Ewood!

Rovers are delighted to announce that the Blues Bar will open its doors once more from 2pm this Friday – with a special drinks offer to welcome supporters back to the popular Ewood Park bar!

Supporters can kick-off their weekend early by purchasing any pint of lager, cider or bitter for just £2 between 2-6pm on Friday.

Closed for 16 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Blues Bar is looking forward to welcoming supporters back to the stadium every Friday and Saturday, from 2-10pm, with a brand new food menu being served until 8pm.

Supporters attending this weekend’s re-opening will be able to get their football fix, with the Championship and League One play-off semi-final second legs being shown on our screens over the two days.

Details will also be released soon about our fantastic forthcoming events to cheer on England at the Euros … with Ewood Park the perfect place to support the Three Lions this summer!

Please note that Blues will be operating a cashless table service, in a Covid-secure environment, with internal and external tables available and reconfigured to follow social distancing rules.

All Government guidelines will be adhered to, including a maximum of two households (six persons) inside and groups of up to 30 people outside.

Supporters will also be asked to use the NHS track and trace app and be temperature checked on arrival. Hand sanitisers will also be readily available both inside and outside Blues.

We look forward to welcoming you back to Ewood Park very soon!